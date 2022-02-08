59°
Louisiana woman sentenced for embezzling more than $750K

44 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, February 08 2022 Feb 8, 2022 February 08, 2022 4:55 PM February 08, 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for embezzling more than $750,000 from her employer.

U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick on Monday sentenced Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, of Denham Springs, to 46 months in federal prison for wire fraud and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $869,940.

Starting in November 2019, Knapp submitted an expense report to Oceans Healthcare’s corporate office in Plano, Texas, in which she falsely represented an employee had authorized the purchase of equipment at an approximate cost of $1,338 to hide the fact that she had actually charged that amount in company funds to an online PayPal account that she controlled, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr.’s office said in a news release Monday.

The next month, she submitted another false expense report for about $1,919, Gathe’s office said.



Throughout the course of the scheme, Knapp embezzled more than $750,000, federal prosecutors said.



