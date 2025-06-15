Louisiana State Police searching for missing 13-year-old from Patterson

PATTERSON — The Louisiana State Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old from Patterson with a medical condition that could cause him to be disoriented.

Officials say that 13-year-old Devontae Foxworth was discovered missing from his home on Ninth Street in Patterson shortly after 5 p.m. Foxworth is a black male with brown eyes and black hair, around 5 feet 3 inches. Officials added, he suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.

Authorities said that Foxworth was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pants with a New Orleans Saints symbol on the bottom, and black shoes with no shoelaces. Foxworth is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to immediately contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-359-6161 or dial 911.