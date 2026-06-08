Louisiana State Penitentiary hosts special Father and Son Fishing event ahead of Father's Day

ANGOLA — The Louisiana State Penitentiary hosted a special Father and Son Fishing event on Saturday at Lake Killarney on the grounds of the facility.

Hosted in partnership with God Behind Bars, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the event encouraged meaningful connections between incarcerated fathers and their sons through a day of fellowship, recreation and mentorship ahead of the Father's Day holiday.

Families enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities, including fishing, games and crafts, as representatives from the LDWF provided fishing instructions.

Fathers in the program presented their sons with handwritten letters and Bibles as gifts to commemorate the occasion. Kids in attendance had the opportunity to create personalized cards, which the fathers will later receive on Father's Day.

"The Father and Son Event was a powerful opportunity to restore and strengthen relationships while creating lasting memories and investing in the next generation," Darrel Vannoy, Warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, said.

The event also featured performances by community organizations, as deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office helped to foster positive interactions between participating youth.