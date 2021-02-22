Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies investigate deadly Natchitoches mobile home fire

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies are investigating a deadly fire that killed a woman at a mobile home in Natchitoches.

NATCHITOCHES - According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies are investigating a deadly fire that killed one person at a home in Natchitoches.

Officials say the fire broke out at a mobile home located within the 1900 block of Highway 6 on Sunday (Feb. 21) around 11 a.m.

As firefighters wrestled the blaze, they discovered the body of a woman who is believed to be a resident of the home.

Additional details related to this tragic fire are currently limited.

Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.