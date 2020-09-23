Louisiana: More than 500 confirmed coronavirus cases among K-12 schools statewide

BATON ROUGE - The state released updated data on COVID-19 cases at K-12 schools across the state Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 523 known cases across schools statewide as of Sept. 23. The data is based on the 1103 schools reporting cases to the state so far.

The cases involved 361 students and 162 faculty and staff members. Of those cases, 96 originate from region two, which includes most of the capital area. It's the second highest total among all LDH regions.

All but region five, which lies in southwest Louisiana, are reporting their cases to LDH as of Wednesday.

Additionally, the state is reporting 1,409 known cases tied to students or employees at higher education institutions like colleges.