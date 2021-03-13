80°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man gets 11 years in drug trafficking case
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in a methamphetamine distribution case, a federal prosecutor said Friday.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release that James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, was convicted as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began in 2017. The investigation included intercepted phone calls and “controlled” purchases arranged by federal agents.
Van Hook’s release said evidence seized as a result of those purchases included crack cocaine and pure methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish Tracker: Prices trending down, still more expensive than last year
-
Rash of available vaccine appointments 'concerning' to health officials, led to eligibility...
-
La. gets unexpected J&J vaccine shipment; Ochsner BR opens up 900 appointments...
-
Disgraced state trooper resigns after excessive force arrests, joked about beatings
-
LSU releases unredacted police report to Derrius Guice accuser who sued school...