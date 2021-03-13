80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man gets 11 years in drug trafficking case

4 hours 1 minute 14 seconds ago Saturday, March 13 2021 Mar 13, 2021 March 13, 2021 12:00 PM March 13, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associate Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in a methamphetamine distribution case, a federal prosecutor said Friday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release that James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, was convicted as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began in 2017. The investigation included intercepted phone calls and “controlled” purchases arranged by federal agents.

Van Hook’s release said evidence seized as a result of those purchases included crack cocaine and pure methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days