Louisiana lawmaker gets treatment for alcoholism

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Rep. Stuart Bishop has entered a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism.

The Republican, representing Lafayette, said in a statement that he has challenges to overcome “for the betterment of myself, my family and the great state of Louisiana,” The Advocate reported Tuesday.

Bishop, who was first elected in 2011, is chairman of the powerful House Ways & Means Committee where legislators review tax legislation. Most recently, the committee is set to be divided into subcommittees until the 2023 regular legislative session starts on April 10 to study a plan to eliminate Louisiana’s individual and corporate income tax.

“My goal is to put my family, health and well being as a top priority so when I return I can be the best husband, father and community servant possible,” Bishop said.