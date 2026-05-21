Louisiana House committee approves proposed congressional map, new map to head to full House

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana House of Representatives committee on Thursday approved a new congressional map to be voted on by the full House.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee approved an amendment to the bill, SB 121, would create a congressional map with five Republican-leaning districts and only one Democrat-majority district. The bill has already been approved by the state Senate.

The amended map would look like this if Louisiana Congress votes for it:

The committee approved the map 10-7, with the vote going along party lines.