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Louisiana House committee approves proposed congressional map, new map to head to full House

54 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 7:07 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana House of Representatives committee on Thursday approved a new congressional map to be voted on by the full House.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee approved an amendment to the bill, SB 121, would create a congressional map with five Republican-leaning districts and only one Democrat-majority district. The bill has already been approved by the state Senate.

The amended map would look like this if Louisiana Congress votes for it: 

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The committee approved the map 10-7, with the vote going along party lines.

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