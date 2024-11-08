Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Ten

Here are the high school football scores from Week 10 for the state of Louisiana:

Alexandria 42, Neville 16

Ascension Catholic 49, East Iberville 6

Bastrop 8, North Webster 6

Baton Rouge Episcopal 72, Capitol 0

Belle Chasse 48, Discovery 14

Block 56, Tensas 6

Bogalusa 28, Albany 8

Breaux Bridge 14, Livonia 12

Brother Martin 18, Holy Cross 0

Brusly 7, Istrouma 6

Bunkie 30, Marksville 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 63, North Caddo 6

Carroll 22, Richwood 16

Chalmette 34, Salmen 28

Church Point 55, Ville Platte 28

De La Salle 49, Livingston Collegiate Academy 8

DeQuincy 27, Vinton 16

Dunham 56, Slaughter 16

East Feliciana 50, Northeast 6

East Jefferson 32, Higgins 6

Ellender 19, Morgan City 14

Erath 42, Abbeville 28

Eunice 63, Washington-Marion 20

Franklin Parish 64, Tioga 48

Frederick Douglass 28, Carver 14

General Trass (Lake Providence) 58, Delhi 14

Green Oaks 38, Magnolia Excellence 0

Hammond 33, Ponchatoula 25

Haughton 41, St. Louis 20

Haynesville 51, Glenbrook 6

Highland Baptist 42, Gueydan 20

Holy Savior Menard 35, Port Barre 7

Homer 34, D'Arbonne Woods 21

Jeanerette 70, Hanson Memorial 0

Jena 46, Buckeye 6

Jennings 50, Westlake 0

Jonesboro-Hodge 28, Cedar Creek 0

Kennedy 13, Landry/Walker 6

Kentwood 42, Central Private 8

Kinder 30, Avoyelles 26

Lafayette 46, Sulphur 15

Lake Charles College Prep 46, South Beauregard 13

Lakeside 31, Winnfield 12

Leesville 33, LaGrange 0

Lincoln Preparatory School 40, Arcadia 8

Loreauville 40, West St. Mary 20

Madison 36, Beekman 22

Mamou 36, Pine Prairie 6

Mangham 43, Delhi Charter 13

Mansfield 39, Many 6

Montgomery 56, LaSalle 28

Natchitoches Central 41, Benton 21

Newman 24, South Plaquemines 21

North Iberville 49, Ascension Christian School 6

Northlake Christian 52, Independence 0

Northwest 36, Iota 11

Opelousas Catholic 56, Pointe Coupee Catholic 32

Ouachita Parish 49, Pineville 13

Pickering 46, Plain Dealing 0

Pine 50, Springfield 0

Plaquemine 51, Broadmoor 6

Pope John Paul 21, St. Helena 20

Prairieville 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Red River 36, Oakdale 8

Rosepine 20, East Beauregard 6

Ruston 36, West Monroe 0

Sacred Heart 42, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0

Saint Paul's 38, Covington 28

Sam Houston 42, Barbe 23

Slidell 24, Northshore 19

St. Mary's 41, Lakeview 8

St. Thomas More 56, North Vermilion 7

Sumner 29, Amite 27

Terrebonne 31, Central Lafourche 7

Teurlings Catholic 42, Northside 0

Thomas Jefferson 28, Fisher 27

Vermilion Catholic 56, Westminster Christian (LAF) 7

West Feliciana 42, Tara 6

West Ouachita 44, Grant 8

White Castle 40, St. John 32

Willow School 36, Abramson 8

Woodlawn (SH) 28, B.T. Washington 24

Wossman 26, Peabody 6