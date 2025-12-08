Louisiana fire departments receive $125K in grants from Firehouse Subs

Five fire departments across Louisiana received $125,000 in grants for life-saving equipment from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation on Monday.

The Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department and Amelia Volunteer Fire Department each received a chest compression system valued at $32,673.

The Morgan City Fire Department received nearly $25,000 worth of firefighting hoses, valves, and tips.

The Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department received an ATV, and the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department received extrication equipment, including a spreader, cutter and ram.