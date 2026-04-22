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Louisiana Families for Vaccines speaks against ending school immunization mandate
BATON ROUGE — A nonprofit is pushing back on legislation they believe puts kids at risk.
Louisiana Families for Vaccines brought advocates to the Capitol to speak with lawmakers about the importance of vaccines. The group spoke in favor of a bill that would require doctors to review medical records of children under the age of 15 who suddenly die.
They also opposed another bill that would eliminate all school vaccine requirements.
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Last week, a House committee rejected a proposal that would have removed the meningitis requirement for students. The bill is scheduled for debate at 9 a.m.
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