Louisiana egg recall: Salmonella risk tied to nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs from Midwest Poultry

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health is advising residents to throw out or return certain shell eggs after Midwest Poultry Services, L.P., recalled more than 1.5 million dozen eggs over possible Salmonella contamination.

Seven illnesses linked to the outbreak have been identified in Louisiana so far, including three people who have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled eggs were available at Kroger stores, Brookshire Grocery stores and Brookshire Grocery-owned stores, including Super 1 Foods and Spring Market in Louisiana. Other stores may have also carried the affected eggs.

The eggs are sold under several brand names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Cal-Maine and Country Morning.

Only certain brown cage-free shell eggs and white shell eggs are part of the recall. Those include cartons with codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian Date between 157 and 184 printed on the side, products produced in Texas and distributed between June 6 and July 3 and cartons with sell-by or best-by dates between July 20 and Aug. 17.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that requires medical treatment or hospitalization.

Health officials say anyone who has recalled eggs at home should not eat them and should wash any items or surfaces that may have come into contact with the eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Residents are urged to contact a health care provider right away if they experience diarrhea with a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea lasting more than two days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting severe enough to prevent keeping liquids down or signs of dehydration such as not peeing much, a dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing up.