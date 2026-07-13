Louisiana Democrats are taking their voter push to 18 cities across the state

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Democratic Party has launched an 18-city organizing tour across the state ahead of the November elections.

The "No More Silence: Road to the Polls" tour kicked off July 11 in Shreveport, with stops planned across Louisiana focused on voter registration, civic participation and mobilizing supporters.

"This tour is about meeting people where they are," said Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Randal Gaines. "For too long, too many communities across Louisiana have felt unheard and overlooked. We're taking our message directly into neighborhoods because democracy is strongest when every voice is heard."

The tour will feature Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jamie Davis along with local elected officials, party leaders, labor representatives, educators, faith leaders and community organizers.

Party officials say the tour will combine voter education with organizing and a focus on legal protections for ballots following recent court rulings affecting election law.

"The Louisiana Democratic Party is committed to organizing in every parish, engaging every community and fighting for every vote," Gaines said.

Planned stops include Baton Rouge on July 24, Iberville and Port Allen on July 25, Hammond on July 26, St. Mary on July 31 and Gonzales on Aug. 2.

The tour wraps up Aug. 7 in downtown New Orleans with the party's Masquerade Sneaker Ball, where former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a special appearance.

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