Louisiana couple launches food ferry on Tickfaw River and Lake Maurepas

LAKE MAUREPAS — A floating kitchen called Lake Shore Lunch Box is now serving food directly to boaters on the Tickfaw River and Lake Maurepas.

The business was started by Mindy and Marty Starkey, who wanted to bring meals to people already out on the water instead of making them head back to shore.

"Lake Shore Lunch Box is a food ferry on the Tickfaw River and Lake Maurepas," Mindy Starkey said.

The idea came naturally for the Starkeys, who are rooted in South Louisiana food culture.

"You go out on the river and you're boating and swimming and hungry and a lot of people just bring chips and sandwiches or nothing at all," Starkey said. "They're looking for a bite to eat but without leaving the lake or the river."

Her husband Marty is the one behind the cooking. "I love cooking so that is kind of where we started," Marty Starkey said.

"My husband loves to cook. He loves to feed people. He loves the joy it brings. We're South Louisiana people... we like to eat here," Mindy Starkey said.

The Lake Shore Lunch Box plans to be on the water every weekend through Labor Day.

The business also carries personal meaning. It honors John Saucier, a close friend who passed away June 6, 2025, and helped inspire the idea.

"We kind of want to honor them and thank them for giving us this opportunity to continue our dreams and their dreams," Starkey said.