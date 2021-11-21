68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana city borrowing $10M to start drainage improvements

2 hours 47 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, November 21 2021 Nov 21, 2021 November 21, 2021 3:37 PM November 21, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Lake Charles flooding from May 2021, Ariel Rogers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwestern Louisiana city is borrowing $10 million to jumpstart work on an estimated $20 billion in needed drainage improvements.

The American Press reports that Lake Charles City Council members voted 6-0 Wednesday for the borrowing, which will be repaid over 10 years with a 1.9% interest rate.

Mayor Nic Hunter said the city will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the $10 million in drainage improvements. If that reimbursement comes quickly, plans to borrow a second $10 million for drainage needs might not be necessary, Hunter said.

Trending News

The city has hired engineering consulting firm Hunt, Guillot and Associates to help with the efforts to seek FEMA reimbursement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days