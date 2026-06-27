Louisiana Art and Science Museum took guests back in time at its annual Dino Day

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum gave guests an opportunity to experience a time long passed at its annual Dino Day on Saturday.

Guests at the event had an opportunity to meet a paleontologist as well as Jason, a 66-million-year-old Triceratops skull.

The event also featured hands-on activities as well as immersive dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.