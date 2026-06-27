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Louisiana Art and Science Museum took guests back in time at its annual Dino Day

1 hour 5 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 5:44 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum gave guests an opportunity to experience a time long passed at its annual Dino Day on Saturday. 

Guests at the event had an opportunity to meet a paleontologist as well as Jason, a 66-million-year-old Triceratops skull.

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The event also featured hands-on activities as well as immersive dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. 

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