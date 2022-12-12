Longtime Zachary Police Chief McDavid wins Mayor in weekend special election

Francis Nezianya (left) David McDavid (right)

ZACHARY - Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid defeated Councilman Francis Nezianya in a runoff for the city's mayoral office on Saturday.

McDavid has been police chief in Zachary since 2011, and working at the police department since 1988.

“You’ve been knowing me for 35 years. You know my work ethic. You know I’m going to roll my sleeves up and we’re going to go to work and make Zachary a great place to live, to work, to worship and to own a business," said McDavid.

McDavid took in 55% of the vote in the special election. As mayor, he plans to look at funding for the police and fire departments, and economic development.

“We will continue to work more on that by hiring more officers, getting them out on the street, continuing to give them the pay and technology to maintain them here in Zachary, and keep them in Zachary. Same with the fire department," said McDavid.

McDavid, who announced his plan to step down as police chief earlier this year, will take office in January, replacing outgoing Mayor David Amrhein. Taking McDavid's spot as police chief is Darryl Lawrence Sr.