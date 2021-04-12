Long-troubled Clinton water system under new management

CLINTON - Officials announced East Feliciana Parish's water provider is taking over the town of Clinton's water system, which state officials said was mismanaged for over a decade.

The East Feliciana Rural Water System announced Monday it received $2.5 million through the Louisiana Department of Health's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund to consolidate with the town's water system, which has been plagued by frequent boil advisories and other issues. The money will help pay for new piping, an upgrade to Clinton's chlorination system, new meters, and site telemetry to monitor the system's well.

The Clinton water system has been at the center on numerous reports related to its poor upkeep.

In 2018, the Louisiana National Guard was called in to hand out water to thousands of residents after the water main broke. A year later, state health officials issued an order demanding repairs for the system.

Mayor Lori Bell was charged with malfeasance at the time for her administration's mishandling of the water system.