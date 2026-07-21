Local governments begin offering sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Bertha

BATON ROUGE — Ahead of Tropical Storm Bertha, governments across the Capital Region are preparing by offering sandbags to residents.

Starting Tuesday, the St. Mary Parish government is offering sandbags at the following locations:

- St. Mary Parish Public Works - Hanson Barn (10905-A Highway 182 East, Garden City)

- St. Mary Parish Public Works (2717 Highway 182 East, Bayou Vista [under the water tower])

- Under the bridge in Amelia

- District 11 Fire Station - Four Corners

- Hebert Washington Park (331 East Martin Luther King Road, Charenton)

- Baldwin Public Works (800 Main Street, Baldwin)

- Morgan City Public Works (Under the bridge on David Drive, Morgan City)

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household. Parish officials ask that those interested in getting sandbags bring their own shovels.