Local business reacts to federal ban threatening most hemp sales

BATON ROUGE - Legislation added to the federal spending bill, which reopened the government, will ban any hemp-derived product that contains more than 0.4 milligrams of THC.

To put that in perspective, a pack of THC gummies that is 40 milligrams, where each gummy is 5 milligrams, under the new legislation, you would not even be able to buy one of those gummies.

Many users turn to hemp-derived THC and CBD for issues such as sleep, anxiety, and pain, according to Margaret Wilkinson, founder of Rad Dad Alternative Wellness in Baton Rouge.

“A limit that low isn’t even comparable,” Wilkinson said. “You could hardly feel the THC at that point.”

She says the legislation would eliminate much of their inventory.

“Almost every hemp product we sell would be impacted,” she said. “If nothing changes and there’s a full ban, it would be detrimental to us.”

Political analyst James Hartman says while the legislation isn't a good business model, he says some businesses may be able to make the best out of it.

"In the short term, the businesses won't be able to sell these products in the long term, unless the government cat puts caps on quantity of products. These businesses might do even better with people buying more and more of them to reach a certain level of THC content," Hartman said.

Wilkinson says she hopes lawmakers are able to reach common ground.

"I'm hopeful that there can be some compromise, some sensible regulation, and that's what's, we've always, our industry has always pushed for that over, over bans," she said.

The legislation is set to take effect sometime next year.