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Livonia bridge renamed to honor Korean War veteran

2 hours 43 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 10:12 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA — The Town of Livonia has dedicated a bridge to honor a veteran who died fighting in the Korean War.

The newly renamed Private William A. Picard Memorial Bridge passes by city hall, connecting Highway 77 and 78 near Livonia High School.

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"This was a hero," Picard's brother Billy said. "You know, this wasn't something come out of the blue sky, know what I'm talking about. He tried to go save lives for people to eat today and nobody thinks about that anymore."

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