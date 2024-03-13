Livingston woman arrested last month pretended to have terminal cancer to take donated money

WALKER — A Livingston woman arrested last month on fraud charges after falsely claimed to have terminal cancer awaits trial.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received multiple complaints in January that alleged that Jodie Price Perault deceived multiple people with her claims that she was terminally ill.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Perault claimed to have terminal cancer, and held several fundraisers between September 2023 and January 2024 to raise money. Victims donated to Perault via Venmo and other means, Ard added.

An investigation found that Perault's claims were indeed false. She turned herself in on Feb. 23. She was booked for theft and illegal transmission of monetary funds. Her bond was posted at $25,000.