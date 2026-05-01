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Livingston Parish water district awarded $4 million loan to install automatic water meter reading system
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Louisiana Department of Health awarded a $4 million loan to the Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District to install automatic meter reading water meters.
According to officials, the new readers will replace less reliable third-party readers that were less accurate in their reporting.
"The new system can be remotely monitored by technicians for possible damage or tampering, and usage is recorded and electronically transmitted for more accurate billing,” Project Engineer Toby Fruge of Owen and White said.
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Additionally, the new system is supposed to alert customers to possible leaks.
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