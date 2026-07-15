Livingston Parish road projects move forward after years of stalled state funding

LIVINGSTON — Road projects that have sat unfunded for years in Livingston Parish are now moving forward after parish leaders secured money during the past two legislative sessions.

State representatives say the parish has long struggled to get infrastructure funding, leaving residents and their elected officials frustrated.

Highway 447 has been on the state's capital outlay bill for years without funding. According to a 2022 report, the number of vehicles on the highway ranges from 10,000 to 25,000 per day.

"This has been on the books for years," said State Rep. Rodger Wilder.

"We assumed the job when we got elected in 2024, and I realized this was on the DOTD safety list for years, but there was no funding," he added.

Wilder also pointed to the daily demand on the road. "We have a lot of people traveling this way every day to go to work," he said.

During the past two legislative sessions, leaders secured $9.8 million for the Highway 447 project. With that funding, the highway can now be widened, and two roundabouts will be installed.

State Rep. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson says the population in Livingston has grown, but infrastructure hasn't kept up.

"They feel like it's falling on deaf ears — like, listen to us, we need the help," Dickerson said.

Dickerson and WBRZ's Alexis Marigny drove to Magnolia Beach Road, where residents have been promised a roundabout for years to address congestion and crashes.

"In rush-hour in the evenings, oh my goodness gracious," Dickerson said.

The new funding will also allow Livingston Parish to team with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to improve Magnolia Beach Road.

Other projects in the works include new asphalt on a stretch of Juban Road, road resurfacing and drainage upgrades to Pendarvis Lane, and pilot striping on Rushing Road, Florida Boulevard and Walker South Road.