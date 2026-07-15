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Livingston Parish narcotics agents seize crack cocaine, marijuana and cash in two-home search

1 hour 14 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 8:33 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics agents seized crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, a firearm and more than $11,000 in cash after executing search warrants tied to a crack cocaine distribution investigation.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation pointed to two people and two homes. "Our investigation led us to Huey Golmond and Will Williams and to search warrants for two homes," Ard said. "One on Buddy Ellis Road. The other on Burgess Road."

Agents seized approximately 142.4 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 286.7 grams of marijuana, approximately 17 units of suboxone, one firearm and more than $11,000 in cash, which is pending seizure.

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Golmond has since bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Will Williams and Brandy Disspayne remain in custody on various charges.

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