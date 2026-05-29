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Livingston Parish Council considers new ordinance after fire chief accused of using racial slur
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Council is working to create a new ordinance after a fire chief was accused of using racial slurs during a meeting earlier this year.
Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski of Fire Protection District Five is at the center of the allegations. The district's board took no action against him at an emergency meeting last month but said they will ask an attorney for recommendations.
Board members unanimously voted that situations like these must go before them before any disciplinary action is taken. They are also being asked to reconsider their decision.
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Multiple residents asked the council for accountability at a meeting Thursday night. The council's next meeting is June 11.
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