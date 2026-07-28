Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce searching for new CEO after 15-year leader resigns

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new chief executive officer after its longtime leader stepped down.

The board of directors announced Tuesday it is searching for someone to lead the nearly 500-member organization, with a focus on strengthening membership involvement and building partnerships with local and state leaders.

"This is an important moment for our Chamber, and the Board is united in its commitment to a thoughtful and forward-looking leadership search," said Board Chairman Ross Kinchen. "Our goal is to honor the progress that has been made while identifying the right leader to help us build on that foundation and serve our members for years to come."

Kinchen said a top priority for the new director will be growing member involvement and strengthening relationships with business and government leaders.

"Livingston Parish is positioned for exciting investments that can positively build upon our tremendous community atmosphere and quality of life that we so value," Kinchen said. "Our Chamber of Commerce needs to continue to be a leader in fostering a positive environment for that growth and investment."

The board plans to hire a regional consulting firm to help find qualified candidates. Kinchen said an announcement and hiring timeline will come once that firm is selected.

The position opened when former CEO April Wehrs resigned after 15 years of leading the chamber.

"It has been my honor and privilege to lead the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce," Wehrs said. "I've accomplished and been part of more than even I dreamed, thanks to the support of the incredible business leaders, professionals and stakeholders I've been surrounded by."

In an announcement Tuesday, the parish said Wehrs helped strengthen its organizational and financial foundation and led the effort to acquire the organization's current headquarters on Veterans Boulevard in Denham Springs.

She also helped launch the Leadership Livingston Program, which has completed more than 33 projects across the parish valued at more than $1.5 million in community investment, officials said. Wehrs assisted with the formation of the Livingston Chamber Foundation and helped launch the Women's Leadership Program and Young Professionals Program.

"We are grateful to April for her many years of service and for the lasting contributions she made to the Chamber and our parish," Kinchen said. "The Board looks forward to working together with our members, staff and community partners as we build on that legacy and move the Chamber confidently into its next chapter."