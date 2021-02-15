Livingston Parish authorities announce curfew due to weather conditions

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish have announced a curfew for residents from Monday (Feb. 15) night until Tuesday (Feb. 16) morning due to hazardous weather conditions.

On Monday morning, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security issued the following news release:

"Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) – together – have decided to implement a curfew for residents in Livingston Parish due to the inclement winter weather we are experiencing and the road hazards it is creating.

This curfew will be implemented from dusk tonight (Monday, February 15th) until dawn tomorrow (Tuesday, February 16th) . Only essential personnel, those traveling to/from work and for emergency situations will be allowed on Livingston Parish roadways.

Our Livingston Parish leaders are concerned about current conditions on our roadways – and weather conditions expected overnight.

Our main goal is to get residents home safely. We are strongly encouraging everyone to remain in place until this weather and road icing event is over.

Updates to road closures and other pertinent information will be posted to the LOHSEP Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonOHSEP/."

WBRZ will monitor any additional announcements from Livingston Parish authorities.

