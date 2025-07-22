96°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: More charges for man arrested for allegedly secretly filming women
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man arrested for secretly filming woman in public locations received more charges after more victims, including a juvenile victim, came forward, Livingston deputies said Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they arrested Denham Springs man Tyler Washington, 23, in June after he followed women at Juban Crossing and other retail locations like Wal-Mart and took photos of women without their knowledge.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Jason Ard said an investigation revealed Washington filmed female victims for "sexual gratification" and new charges were added relating to the initial investigation.
Trending News
Deputies booked Washington for four counts of stalking and four counts of video voyeurism.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thomason Foundation donates $250,000 to BRCC for construction, nursing scholarships
-
Ozzy Osbourne dead weeks after farewell show; Black Sabbath legend was 76
-
Coca-Cola confirms a cane-sugar version of its trademark cola is coming to...
-
Saints unveil new gold jerseys for the first time in more than...
-
Contractor arrested for fraud allegedly lost homeowner hundreds of thousands