Livingston deputies: More charges for man arrested for allegedly secretly filming women

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man arrested for secretly filming woman in public locations received more charges after more victims, including a juvenile victim, came forward, Livingston deputies said Tuesday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they arrested Denham Springs man Tyler Washington, 23, in June after he followed women at Juban Crossing and other retail locations like Wal-Mart and took photos of women without their knowledge.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Jason Ard said an investigation revealed Washington filmed female victims for "sexual gratification" and new charges were added relating to the initial investigation.

Deputies booked Washington for four counts of stalking and four counts of video voyeurism.