Livingston crews working to repair water leak along Red Oak Road

LIVINGSTON — Maintenance crews are working to repair a water leak found along Red Oak Road that has been causing water pressure issues for nearby residents, the town of Livingston said Monday afternoon.

The town said homes and businesses between Red Oak Apartments and Highway 42, as well as those along John Gayle, Joe Gayle and Lobdell roads, are experiencing low water pressure due to the leak.

Tree roots pushing against the water line caused the leak, the town said.

The repairs are taking longer than normal due to roots that have grown around the water line, according to officials, and crews will have to reroute the lines around the trees.

"We have all hands on deck and the repair will be made as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience," Livingston officials said in a prepared statement.