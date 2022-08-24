75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton Rouge

2 hours 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, August 23 2022 Aug 23, 2022 August 23, 2022 10:06 PM August 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Jennifer Richardson and her Keep Tiger Town Beautiful volunteers have been picking up litter in Baton Rouge for more than a year now.

Earlier this year, the group paid for eight trash barrels and put them at specific intersections around the city. So far, they've been a major success.

"Every three or four days we are changing those out," Richardson said.

Now, thanks to Mockler Beverage, they've been gifted 40 additional trash cans.

"We are putting them by mainly park benches. There's so much trash around these benches, and now we have 40 of these trash cans."

The group will take the responsibility of emptying out the cans. Richardson says in the few months they've been cleaning up the streets, they've collected nearly 4,300 contractor bags of litter.

Trending News

"We've had so many people form our community dropping off supplies at our door step, people that I don't even know. It's just been an amazing experience to see our community come together to help us get things done."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days