List of Wednesday school closures due to cold includes Ascension, EBR, WBR, Livingston parishes

This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the hard freeze and continuing winter weather anticipated for Wednesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Ascension Parish Schools

Brighton School

Central Private School

Dalton Elementary School

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

East Feliciana Parish Schools

Holy Family School, Port Allen

Iberville Parish Schools

Inspire Charter Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Livingston Parish Schools

McKanstry Preparatory School

Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

Southern University Lab School

St. James Parish Schools

St. Joseph's Academy (virtual)

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Zion City School