List of Wednesday school closures due to cold includes Ascension, EBR, WBR, Livingston parishes
This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the hard freeze and continuing winter weather anticipated for Wednesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Ascension Parish Schools
Brighton School
Central Private School
Dalton Elementary School
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
East Feliciana Parish Schools
Holy Family School, Port Allen
Iberville Parish Schools
Inspire Charter Academy
Lanier Elementary School
Livingston Parish Schools
McKanstry Preparatory School
Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
Southern University Lab School
St. James Parish Schools
St. Joseph's Academy (virtual)
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
Zion City School
