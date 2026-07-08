83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lightning strike causes fire at apartment on South Harrells Ferry Road, fire officials say

47 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 5:00 PM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment on South Harrells Ferry Road.

Officials with the East Side Fire Department said that they arrived to a working fire on the second floor of an apartment at the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex.

Trending News

No one was injured as a result of the fire. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days