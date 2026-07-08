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Lightning strike causes fire at apartment on South Harrells Ferry Road, fire officials say
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment on South Harrells Ferry Road.
Officials with the East Side Fire Department said that they arrived to a working fire on the second floor of an apartment at the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex.
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No one was injured as a result of the fire. No other information was immediately available.
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