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LeBron James will not wear a Lakers jersey when he returns for his 24th NBA season, reports say

3 hours 1 minute 43 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 11:52 AM June 30, 2026 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James will return to the NBA for a 24th season, but he won't be wearing Laker yellow and purple, ESPN reported Tuesday.

James, who holds the record for the longest career in the NBA, told the Los Angeles Lakers that he will be playing somewhere else when the 2026-27 season tips off. 

James finishes his Lakers career, which started in 2018, ranked in the top 10 in franchise history in points, assists, field goals and 3-pointers.

On Monday, ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors were planning to court James once free agency negotiations begin Tuesday night.

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