LDWF hunting regulation information for 2026-2027 available online now

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries published its hunting regulation pamphlet, which highlights the major changes along with rules and regulations, for the 2026 to 2027 season.

Click here to browse through the online document.

The following major changes are included:

- Black-bellied Whistling Duck Permit added

- Possession limit for Deer Area 1 changed to 6/season (not to exceed 2 antlered or 5 antlerless deer)

- Addition of special archery season within CWD Zones in Deer Areas 1, 2, and 6

- Definition of a legal antlered buck modified to include antlered bucks with velvet covered antlers 3 inches or longer

- Hunters 65 or older and disabled veteran licensees or properly licensed disabled hunters may hunt deer with any legal weapon during the Primitive Firearms Season in each deer hunting area

- Use of a drone to recover a mortally wounded deer or bear is permitted

- Added a squirrel youth season on private lands

- Black-bellied whistling duck season added

- Operation of internal combustion engine powered vessels prohibited 12 noon - 4 a.m. from Nov. 1 - Jan 31 for certain WMAs

- Youth deer season added to Camp Beauregard WMA

- Youth turkey season added to Hutchison Creek, Lake Ramsey and Tangipahoa Parish School Board WMAs

- Hunting small game with dogs allowed on certain WMAs beginning Nov 1

- Waterfowl Sanctuaries on Biloxi, Boeuf, and Russell Sage WMAs are closed Nov. 1 through the final day of the Conservation Order

- Closes waterfowl hunting at 12 noon on all WMAs and public lands EXCEPT for Atchafalaya Delta and Pass-a-Loutre WMAs

- Established hunting seasons on Bogue Chitto, Camp Beauregard and Flatwoods Savanna WMAs

- Added two days primitive firearms season on Pomme de Terre WMA

- Antler point restrictions removed on Indian Bayou Area

- Beaver removed from incidental take on Indian Bayou Area

- Change in hunter orange requirement for mourning dove hunters on Corps of Engineers property

- Days of the week waterfowl may be hunted at Old River Control and Lock Area Keller’s Lake adjusted

- Hunting woodcock with dogs at the Old River Control and Lock Area permitted