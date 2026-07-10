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LDH reports first heat-related death of 2026

1 hour 55 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 10:06 AM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE — So far this year, one person's death has been ruled heat-related, data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.

A man over 65 years old in Acadiana died due to heat-related causes. This was in June, data shows. 

According to LDH, heat-related deaths are caused by hyperthermia, which occurs when the body cannot cool itself sufficiently through sweating. 

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Up-to-date statistics from LDH can be found here. 

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