LDH reports first heat-related death of 2026

BATON ROUGE — So far this year, one person's death has been ruled heat-related, data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.

A man over 65 years old in Acadiana died due to heat-related causes. This was in June, data shows.

According to LDH, heat-related deaths are caused by hyperthermia, which occurs when the body cannot cool itself sufficiently through sweating.

Up-to-date statistics from LDH can be found here.