Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for livestream

2 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, November 30 2025 Nov 30, 2025 November 30, 2025 9:30 PM November 30, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU will officially introduce its new head football coach, Lane Kiffin, at a press conference on Monday afternoon at Tiger Stadium. 

Kiffin, joined by LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, will debut the new vision for the Tigers. 

Kiffin comes to LSU from Ole Miss, where he spent the last six seasons, compiling a 55-19 overall record and an 11-1 mark this season.

WBRZ will live-stream the event beginning at 3:30 p.m. on our website.

Tune in to watch Lane Kiffin kick off a new era for the Tigers.

