Lake Pontchartrain Causeway blocked northbound following truck fire, crash

NEW ORLEANS - A truck fire and crash on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway led to traffic backups on both sides for over an hour and a half, WWL-TV reported.

A large truck on the southbound side of the bridge caught fire. The fire has been extinguished, and traffic moving in that direction.

A driver on the northbound side of the Causeway reportedly crashed after looking at the flaming vehicle.