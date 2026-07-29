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Lake Pontchartrain Causeway blocked northbound following truck fire, crash
NEW ORLEANS - A truck fire and crash on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway led to traffic backups on both sides for over an hour and a half, WWL-TV reported.
A large truck on the southbound side of the bridge caught fire. The fire has been extinguished, and traffic moving in that direction.
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A driver on the northbound side of the Causeway reportedly crashed after looking at the flaming vehicle.
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