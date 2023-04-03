72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafourche Deputy dead after driver rammed into police unit during traffic stop

Sunday, April 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A deputy with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office died after a suspect rammed into the deputy's vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Houma Police officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation and they kept driving into Lafourche Parish just before 4 a.m. 

The pursuit led officers to Lafourche Crossing, where the driver stopped. Sergeant Nicholas Pepper was inside his unit when the suspect rammed into it. 

Sgt. Pepper was taken to a hospital, where he later died. 

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own," Sheriff Craig Webre said. "We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well."

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Louisiana State Police is handling the crash and criminal investigation.

