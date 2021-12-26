76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette Santa injured in hit and run Thursday

29 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, December 26 2021 Dec 26, 2021 December 26, 2021 4:40 PM December 26, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A man known as 'Santa on a Scooter' was injured in a hit and run Thursday and still recovering from the incident.

KATC said he was riding his scooter on Pinhook Road on Dec. 23 around 7:45 p.m. when a vehicle going 50 or 60 miles per hour hit him from behind.

Scooter Santa had multiple surgeries to repair a broken leg, arm, foot and hand. KATC said he is still in the hospital and will be discharged to a rehab facility soon.

Police believe the vehicle's mirror hit the man and are expecting the vehicle to be missing the side mirror.

Anyone with information should contact (337) 837-6259.

