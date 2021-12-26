76°
Lafayette Santa injured in hit and run Thursday
LAFAYETTE - A man known as 'Santa on a Scooter' was injured in a hit and run Thursday and still recovering from the incident.
KATC said he was riding his scooter on Pinhook Road on Dec. 23 around 7:45 p.m. when a vehicle going 50 or 60 miles per hour hit him from behind.
Scooter Santa had multiple surgeries to repair a broken leg, arm, foot and hand. KATC said he is still in the hospital and will be discharged to a rehab facility soon.
Police believe the vehicle's mirror hit the man and are expecting the vehicle to be missing the side mirror.
Anyone with information should contact (337) 837-6259.
