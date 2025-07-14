91°
Lafayette convenience store sells $2 million winning Powerball lottery ticket
LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette convenience store sold the $2 million winning Powerball with Power Play ticket for the lottery's most recent drawing.
Shop Rite #78 along North University Avenue sold the ticket with the winning numbers picked during the July 5 drawing. Three days later, Fermon Bonin of Carencro claimed his prize, taking home $1.46 million after taxes.
He came just one number shy of winning the $192.4 million Powerball jackpot, a Louisiana Lottery representatives said.
“I could hardly sleep,” cashier Kim Prejean said when she learned about the sale. The store will receive a selling bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize.
