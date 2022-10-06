86°
Lacombe man found dead in woods days after he was reported missing
LACOMBE - A man who was reported missing Saturday was found dead in the woods near where he was last seen.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Turk Batiste was last seen Saturday afternoon when a family member drove him to another family member's home on Barringer Road.
Batiste was reported missing later that day. After an exhaustive search by law enforcement, family, neighbors and friends, Batiste's body was found Wednesday around noon.
Deputies said Batiste was deep in the woods near Barringer Road.
The coroner's office has not listed a cause or manner of death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
