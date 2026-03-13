73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Labadieville man arrested on multiple felony child-related sex crimes, Assumption deputies say

1 hour 17 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 3:49 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE — A Labadieville man was arrested on Friday on multiple felony child-related sex crimes following an investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. 

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began after deputies received a referral from the Department of Children and Family Services regarding the possible sexual abuse of a minor by 33-year-old Garrett Russell Mollere. 

While executing a search warrant on March 6, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, resulting in a large quantity of child-related sexual material being recovered. 

Mollere was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish detention Center on several charges, including 36 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials under the age of thirteen, 18 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and three counts of possession of unlawful deepfakes. 

Trending News

Mollere's bond was set at $1.5 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days