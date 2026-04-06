Labadieville man arrested for theft following disturbance complaint in Assumption Parish

LABADIEVILLE — A man was arrested for theft following an investigation into a disturbance complaint, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at the scene on Thursday to find 20-year-old Dashawn Jonte Breaux of Labadieville, who was wanted for the unlawful entry of an inhabited dwelling that occurred on January 22 in the 100 block of La. 400.

A woman previously accused Breaux and 23-year-old Amarion Keyes of Napoleonville of forcefully entering her home and stealing a PlayStation 5. After viewing surveillance footage, deputies obtained arrest warrants for both Braux and Keyes.

Breaux was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft and probation.

Keyes, who was previously arrested on January 23, pled guilty to theft and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and is currently serving a one-year sentence at the Assumption Parish Detention Center.