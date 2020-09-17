La. Workforce Commission apologizes for erroneously issuing more than 7,000 'overpayment' letters

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday morning, the Louisiana Workforce Commission posted a brief response on its website noting its awareness of a severe overpayment error that impacted more than 7,000 individuals in the state and vowed to send a "Notice of Adjustment" to most of those affected, confirming that their overpayment balance is $0.

This morning, @LouisianaWorks put out a news release saying the apologize for sending 7,600 overpayment notices, many of which said people owed back thousands of dollars. LWC says it’s a “technical issue” and many people actually don’t owe anything. — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) September 17, 2020

The notice said, "(LWC) is aware of approximately 7,600 Unemployment Insurance overpayment notices that were generated on September 9 - 10, 2020. LWC is working with the vendor to correct this technical issue.

We apologize for any confusion.

The LWC will send a “Notice of Adjustment” to these individuals within the next week that will indicate their overpayment balance is $0. Currently, no action is required by any of those impacted.

The vast majority of individuals will not owe anything related to this issue. We will continue to work to resolve any further outstanding issues.

The LWC has established an email inbox exclusively for these overpayment related issues. If you have additional questions once your receive your Adjustment Notice, please contact the LWC via email, Septovrpymtissue@lwc.la.gov. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience."

>Click here to view original coverage of this story from WBRZ's 2 on Your Side<