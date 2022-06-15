La. teen escapes state custody for 3rd time

Anthony Mandigo Jr. (photo via KTBS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities searched Tuesday for a Louisiana teenager serving a sentence of juvenile life who escaped for the third time and is on the run.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, in a news release, said the 17-year-old escaped Monday while in transport from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Avoyelles Parish to a hospital for treatment to injuries on his hand, when he attacked the driver and fled.

“This is his third escape from Office of Juvenile Justice custody, and his second escape by escaping through hospitals,” said Wilbert Pryor, special assistant to District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “His last escape was from Brentwood Hospital during an Oct. 31, 2021, New Orleans Saints Monday Night football game. He was discovered November 9, 2021 in a stolen car near Canton, Texas.”

KTBS identified the teen as Anthony Mandigo Jr..

Mandigo was serving time for multiple felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things. His prison term was scheduled to end Jan. 4, 2026.

He’s serving the maximum youth sentence for a Nov. 9, 2018, robbery of a gas station and its clerk, using an AK-47 automatic rifle, and for his involvement in the Nov. 4, 2018, killing of pizza deliveryman Lester McGee, for which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pryor said the inmate committed both offenses while only 13-years-old, “which prevented the District Attorney from prosecuting him in adult court.”

Pryor said the teenager should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport Police or Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers.