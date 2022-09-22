95°
Latest Weather Blog
La. state trooper arrested in South Dakota, allegedly tried paying for sex during work-related trip
BATON ROUGE - A longtime trooper with Louisiana State Police was arrested in another state after he was caught trying to pay for sex during a work-related trip.
State Police said the trooper, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux, was placed on leave after the agency got word he was booked in Rapid City, South Dakota. Pennington County law enforcement reported Thibobeaux committed the crime around 3 a.m. Tuesday at an area hotel.
Thibodeaux has been with the agency since 2002.
Trending News
The criminal case has been handed over to Pennington County prosecutors and is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shortage of BR Red Cross volunteers leaves only one to help with...
-
Four reported shootings in BR area ahead of mayor's press conference addressing...
-
East Baton Rouge school event met with heavy criticism from students, parents;...
-
Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking
-
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash