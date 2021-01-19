La. officials closing Capitol building Wednesday ahead of expected demonstrations

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers are closing the state's Capitol Wednesday amid expectations for protests coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Multiple state officials confirmed the closure to WBRZ. The Advocate reports a memo from the Louisiana House speaker and Senate president to fellow legislators said the building will be closed Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution regarding the unknowns of the federal inauguration."

Wednesday will mark two weeks since pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted Congress' efforts to confirm the results of the presidential election.

Last week, Louisiana State Police said in a joint statement with other law enforcement agencies that it hadn't found any major, "substantiated" threats leading up to the inauguration. LSP added that it also established a multi-agency command center to help monitor for potential points of concern.