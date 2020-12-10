59°
Latest Weather Blog
La House Speaker sets special election to fill Louisiana state House seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has set a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.
Republican Stephen Dwight of Lake Charles resigned from the 105-member chamber this month after winning a fall election to become Calcasieu Parish district attorney.
The special election for the District 35 seat representing Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes will be held Feb. 6, with a runoff on March 20 if needed.
The candidate signup period will be held from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8, under the proclamation issued by Schexnayder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How to cope with the emotional effects of the pandemic
-
FDA to meet Thursday regarding approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine
-
Delays caused by Miss River Bridge crash begin to clear
-
West BR Police reportedly searching for male suspect tied to shooting
-
Police identify man killed on S. 20th Street Wednesday evening
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday