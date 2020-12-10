59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La House Speaker sets special election to fill Louisiana state House seat

3 hours 10 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, December 10 2020 Dec 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 7:35 AM December 10, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (pictured above) has set a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has set a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.

Republican Stephen Dwight of Lake Charles resigned from the 105-member chamber this month after winning a fall election to become Calcasieu Parish district attorney.

The special election for the District 35 seat representing Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes will be held Feb. 6, with a runoff on March 20 if needed.

The candidate signup period will be held from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8, under the proclamation issued by Schexnayder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days