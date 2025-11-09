59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LA Highway 1 closed in White Castle due to 18-wheeler crash

10 hours 40 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 9:15 AM November 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE - LA Highway 1 was closed due to an 18-wheeler crash on Sunday morning at the intersection of LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 69, according to Iberville Parish government officials. 

Both directions of LA Highway 1 are currently closed, and officials are asking travelers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

The single-vehicle crash left the 18-wheeler on its side. The driver's condition is not known at this time. 

Trending News

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, according to the government officials. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days