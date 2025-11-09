59°
LA Highway 1 closed in White Castle due to 18-wheeler crash
WHITE CASTLE - LA Highway 1 was closed due to an 18-wheeler crash on Sunday morning at the intersection of LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 69, according to Iberville Parish government officials.
Both directions of LA Highway 1 are currently closed, and officials are asking travelers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
The single-vehicle crash left the 18-wheeler on its side. The driver's condition is not known at this time.
The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, according to the government officials.
